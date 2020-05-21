Debby Ryan reveló que tuvo una boda secreta en donde se casó con Josh Dun

Ciudad de México.- Josh Dun, integrante de Twenty One Pilots, y Debby Ryan se casaron en secreto durante la víspera de Año Nuevo, según reveló la actriz en una entrevista para la revista Vogue.

you two looked like you had the most fun wedding. ever. dancing the night away! @DebbyRyan @joshuadun 🥺 pic.twitter.com/k1dUVWX2rc