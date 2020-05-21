Debby Ryan reveló que tuvo una boda secreta en donde se casó con Josh Dun
Ciudad de México.- Josh Dun, integrante de Twenty One Pilots, y Debby Ryan se casaron en secreto durante la víspera de Año Nuevo, según reveló la actriz en una entrevista para la revista Vogue.
you two looked like you had the most fun wedding. ever. dancing the night away! @DebbyRyan @joshuadun 🥺
Ryan aseguró que organizaron su boda en 28 días, y que todo comenzó con la idea de celebrar una nueva década.
"Comenzamos a coquetear con la idea de tener una fiesta para celebrar la nueva década, luego pensamos: 'cásate en la víspera de Año Nuevo y baila hasta que la pelota caiga al suelo'", compartió.
La pareja, que se comprometió a finales de 2018, tenía la idea de celebrar la ceremonia en un salón de baile, pero por el poco tiempo de anticipación con el que se organizó todo, redujeron sus opciones a dos iglesias y realizaron la fiesta en el Hotel Van Zandt, de Austin, Texas.
"Quería que nuestra noche se convirtiera en una gran fiesta de baile de El Gran Gatsby", reveló.
