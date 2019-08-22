Demi Lovato retoma su carrera

Demi Lovato participará en la película “Eurovision” de Netflix.
Ciudad de México.- Demi Lovato celebró 27 años de vida el martes 20 de agosto, y anunció que retomará su carrera en la actuación.
Where the fuck to start...... today was one of the happiest days of my life. Not because it was my birthday, not just because I’m living my dream and was doing something so exciting today, but because of my friends, family and MY LOVATICS!!!!! This bday was surreal.. invigorating.. inspiring.. funny.. touching... just everything positive you could think of. That was what my birthday was. Not only did this first video make me cry tears of gratitude because it features you guys, your words and some of my favorite moments in life but the second video is a perfect representation of how fucking hilarious you guys are and I laughed my ass off. Don’t worry, Cinderella gets JUST AS MUCH IF NOT MORE LOVE than Batman!!! Besides if she were in the basement, it was only because Poot was lonely. Third pic is my fans last year taking cardboard cutouts of me around the city and even got me a cake 😂😂😂 You have no idea how much I love you all. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU 🙏🏼 FOR THE LOVE, THE INSPIRATION, AND MOTIVATION!!! And thank you @kingcinders for the video and support 🙏🏼😭
"Hola a todos, soy Will Ferrell y vengo para compartir con ustedes mi nueva película: Eurovisión. Estamos disfrutando de grandes momentos durante la grabación y me gustaría hacer un anuncio muy especial sobre un nuevo miembro del elenco... que hoy es un cumpleaños y hemos hecho este increíble pastel", dice el video que publicó Lovato.
Demi interpretará a Katiana, una joven islandesa que canta y tiene una voz privilegiada. Aún no se saben más detalles como la fecha de estreno, ya que aún la están filmando, pero compartirá créditos con Will Ferrel, Pierre Brosnan, Rachel McAdamas y Dan Steves.
