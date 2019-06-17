  SECCIONES
17 de Junio de 2019
Entretenimiento

Diagnostican con cáncer a Dave Mustaine, líder de Megadeth

El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó.

Dave Mustaine, vocalista y líder de Megadeth, no mencionó si los conciertos que tiene programados serán reprogramados o cancelados. (Foto: Reforma)
17 jun. 2019 01:00 pm
Agencia Reforma

Ciudad de México.- Dave Mustaine, vocalista y líder de Megadeth, reveló que le fue diagnosticado cáncer de garganta.

A través de una publicación en Instagram, el músico declaró que aunque le tiene respeto a la enfermedad, sabe que es algo que debe de enfrentar con valentía.

"Ya he enfrentado obstáculos. Estoy trabajando de cerca con mis médicos y tenemos un plan de acción que tiene un 90 por ciento de probabilidades de éxito", escribió.

También te puede interesar:Marcia Cross habla del cáncer que desarrolló por el VPH

El también ex integrante de Metallica dijo que su tratamiento ya comenzó.

Mustaine no mencionó si los conciertos que tiene programados con Megadeth serán reprogramados o cancelados.

 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

Una publicación compartida por Megadeth (@megadeth) el

