Esta es la lista oficial de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025

La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.

Esta es la lista oficial de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025. (Foto: Canva)
Este jueves, la Academia anunció la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025 en sus diversas categorías.

La ceremonia de premiación, de acuerdo con la página oficial de los premios, se llevará a cabo el domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.

Mejor Actor Principal

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Mejor Actriz Principal

  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Flow (Nominados por determinar)
  • Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann y Mark Nielsen)
  • Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot y Liz Kearney)
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nominados por determinar)
  • The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders y Jeff Hermann)

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens y Brecht Van Elslande)
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani y Hossein Molayemi)
  • Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio y Takashi Washio)
  • Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz y Stienette Bosklopper)
  • Yuck! (Loïc Espuche y Juliette Marquet)

Mejor Fotografía

  • The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
  • Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
  • Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
  • Maria (Ed Lachman)
  • Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Diseño de Vestuario

  • A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
  • Conclave (Lisy Christl)
  • Gladiator II (Janty Yates y Dave Crossman)
  • Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
  • Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Dirección

  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
  • James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Mejor Documental

  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
  • Sugarcane (Nominados por determinar)

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • Death by Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Mejor Edición

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Brasil (I'm Still Here)
  • Dinamarca (The Girl with the Needle)
  • Francia (Emilia Pérez)
  • Alemania (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)
  • Letonia (Flow)

Maquillaje y Peinado

  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Mejor Canción Original

  • El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
  • The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
  • Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
  • Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
  • Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Mejor Película

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Diseño de Producción

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción

  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I'm Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Mejor Sonido

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Mejor Guión Original

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance

Con información de los Óscars 

