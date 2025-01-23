Esta es la lista oficial de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025
La ceremonia tendrá lugar el domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.
Este jueves, la Academia anunció la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025 en sus diversas categorías.
La ceremonia de premiación, de acuerdo con la página oficial de los premios, se llevará a cabo el domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.
Mejor Actor Principal
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
The nominees for Actress in a Leading Role are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dblhIv7FnO— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Película Animada
- Flow (Nominados por determinar)
- Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann y Mark Nielsen)
- Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot y Liz Kearney)
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nominados por determinar)
- The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders y Jeff Hermann)
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens y Brecht Van Elslande)
- In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani y Hossein Molayemi)
- Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio y Takashi Washio)
- Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz y Stienette Bosklopper)
- Yuck! (Loïc Espuche y Juliette Marquet)
Mejor Fotografía
- The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
- Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
- Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
- Maria (Ed Lachman)
- Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)
Here's a close-up of this year's Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u7QoZsnRqk— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Diseño de Vestuario
- A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
- Conclave (Lisy Christl)
- Gladiator II (Janty Yates y Dave Crossman)
- Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
- Wicked (Paul Tazewell)
Dirección
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Mejor Documental
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane (Nominados por determinar)
True story — these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CA44rrfPZ8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Mejor Edición
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Mejor Película Internacional
- Brasil (I'm Still Here)
- Dinamarca (The Girl with the Needle)
- Francia (Emilia Pérez)
- Alemania (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)
- Letonia (Flow)
Maquillaje y Peinado
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/alubLsgmfc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Mejor Canción Original
- El Mal (Emilia Pérez)
- The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
- Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
- Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
- Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1WquDt7urH— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Mejor Película
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Diseño de Producción
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I'm Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Mejor Sonido
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8m3MTlpnBH— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025
Mejor Guión Original
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Con información de los Óscars