Esta es la lista oficial de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025

Este jueves, la Academia anunció la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2025 en sus diversas categorías.

La ceremonia de premiación, de acuerdo con la página oficial de los premios, se llevará a cabo el domingo 2 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre, en Hollywood.

Mejor Actor Principal

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Mejor Actriz Principal

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

The nominees for Actress in a Leading Role are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dblhIv7FnO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Película Animada

Flow (Nominados por determinar)

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann y Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot y Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nominados por determinar)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders y Jeff Hermann)

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens y Brecht Van Elslande)

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani y Hossein Molayemi)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio y Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz y Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche y Juliette Marquet)

Mejor Fotografía

The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Diseño de Vestuario

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates y Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Dirección

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Mejor Documental

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane (Nominados por determinar)

True story — these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CA44rrfPZ8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Mejor Edición

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Mejor Película Internacional

Brasil (I'm Still Here)

Dinamarca (The Girl with the Needle)

Francia (Emilia Pérez)

Alemania (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)

Letonia (Flow)

Maquillaje y Peinado

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/alubLsgmfc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Mejor Canción Original

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1WquDt7urH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Mejor Película

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Diseño de Producción

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Mejor Sonido

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Mejor Guión Adaptado

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8m3MTlpnBH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Mejor Guión Original

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Con información de los Óscars