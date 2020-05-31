Fallece el artista Christo Vladimirov Javacheff
México.- El artista Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, conocido como Christo, falleció de causas naturales este domingo en su casa en la ciudad de Nueva York. Tenía 84 años. Así se informó en su cuenta de Facebook.
Christo, (cuya pareja Jeanne-Claude estuvo siempre a su lado desde 1959), fue creador de una amplia obra en el campo del Land Art. Christo Vladimirov Javacheff nació el 13 de junio de 1935 en Gabrovo, Bulgaria.
En su cuenta oficial, que compartía con Jeanne-Claude se informa: "Christo vivió su vida al máximo", explica que las obras de arte de Christo y Jeanne-Claude reunieron al público en experiencias compartidas en todo el mundo, y su trabajo vive en nuestros corazones y recuerdos.
Christo salió de Bulgaria en 1957, primero a Praga, Checoslovaquia, y luego escapó a Viena, Austria, luego se trasladó a Ginebra, Suiza. En 1958, Christo fue a París, donde conoció a Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, quien no sólo fue su esposa, sino su compañera de vida en la creación de obras de arte monumentales.
Jeanne-Claude falleció el 18 de noviembre de 2009. Christo vivió en la ciudad de Nueva York durante 56 años.
En el sitio web cuenta que desde los primeros objetos envueltos hasta monumentales al aire libre, las obras de arte de Christo y Jeanne-Claude trascendieron los límites tradicionales de la pintura, la escul-tura y la arquitectura. Algunos de sus trabajos fueron "Wraped Coast", "Little Bay" en Sídney, Australia (1968-69), "Cortina del Valle", en Colorado (1970-72), "Running", en California (1972-76), "Islas rodea-das", en Miami (1980-83), "The Pont Neuf Wraped" en París (1975-85), "Paraguas", en Japón y Califor-nia (1984-91), el "Reichstag envuelto en Berlín" (1972-95), "The Gates", en el Central Park de Nueva York (1979-2005), "Los muelles flotantes" en el lago Iseo de Italia (2014-16 ), y otra obra en la "Serpen-tine" de Londres (2016-18).
La obra de arte temporal de Christo en París, Francia, titulada "L 'Arc de Triunfo, Envuelto" (Proyecto para París, Place de l' Étoile), está programada para el 18 de septiembre al 3 de octubre de 2021. Ade-más, una la gran exposición en el Centro Georges Pompidou sobre Christo y el trabajo con Jeanne-Claude, estará abierta del 1 de julio al 19 de octubre de 2020.