¡Hay boda! Demi Lovato se compromete con Max Ehrich

Nueva York.- Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich están comprometidos. La pareja de cantantes y actores hizo el anuncio el jueves en Instagram, donde cada uno publicó una fotografía de ellos besándose en la playa. Lovato también publicó una foto de su anillo.

"Supe que te amaba el momento en que te conocí", escribió la artista. "Fue algo que no puedo describirle a nadie que no lo haya vivido de primera mano, pero por suerte tú también lo viviste... Nunca me he sentido amada de una manera tan incondicional por alguien en mi vida (aparte de mis padres) con todo y mis defectos. Nunca me presionas a nada más que ser yo misma. Y me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí".