¡Hay boda! Demi Lovato se compromete con Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato también publicó una foto de su anillo.
Nueva York.- Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich están comprometidos. La pareja de cantantes y actores hizo el anuncio el jueves en Instagram, donde cada uno publicó una fotografía de ellos besándose en la playa. Lovato también publicó una foto de su anillo.
"Supe que te amaba el momento en que te conocí", escribió la artista. "Fue algo que no puedo describirle a nadie que no lo haya vivido de primera mano, pero por suerte tú también lo viviste... Nunca me he sentido amada de una manera tan incondicional por alguien en mi vida (aparte de mis padres) con todo y mis defectos. Nunca me presionas a nada más que ser yo misma. Y me haces querer ser la mejor versión de mí".
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Lovato y Ehrich comenzaron a salir este año. Ehrich, de 29 años, ha sido nominado a múltiples Emmy Diurnos por su trabajo en "The Young and the Restless", ha aparecido en series de TV y películas y también ha lanzado música. Lovato, de 27 años, ha sido nominada al Grammy y lanzado un número de álbumes y sencillos de éxito tras haber saltado a la fama con la película musical de Disney Channel "Camp Rock".
"Eres cada canción de amor, cada película, cada letra, cada poema, todo lo que jamás pude soñar y más en una compañera de vida. No hay palabras para expresar lo infinitamente enamorado que estoy de ti", escribió Ehrich. "No puedo pasar otro segundo de mi vida aquí en la Tierra sin el milagro de tenerte como mi esposa".
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
Lovato también le agradeció al fotógrafo Angelo Kritkos "POR ESCONDERSE TRAS UNAS ROCAS Y CAPTURAR TODO ESTO!!!"