  SECCIONES
SIPSE.com
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
NOVEDADES YUCATÁN
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
29 de Octubre de 2019
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Entretenimiento

HBO anuncia spin-off de Game of Thrones: House of The Dragon

La serie contará la historia de la guerra civil Targaryen.

"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal. (HBO)
"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal. (HBO)
29 oct. 2019 07:33 pm
Compartir en Facebook HBO anuncia spin-off de Game of Thrones: House of The DragonCompartir en Twiiter HBO anuncia spin-off de Game of Thrones: House of The Dragon

Agencia
LOS ÁNGELES, Estados Unidos.- Después de que se dio a conocer que la precuela de "Game of Thrones" escrita por Jane Goldman y protagonizada por Naomi Watts no será una realidad, la cadena de televisión HBO anunció este martes un spin-off sobre la guerra civil de Targaryen.

"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal.

También te puede interesar: Cancelan la precuela de Game of Thrones con Naomi Watts

También se anunció que el director de GOT ganador del Emmy, Miguel Sapochnik, actuará como co-showrunner y dirigirá el piloto. Sapochnik dirigió episodios aclamados como "Battle of the Bastards", "Hardhome" y "The Long Night".

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Cancelan la precuela de Game of Thrones con Naomi Watts

Cancelan la precuela de Game of Thrones con Naomi Watts

Game of Thrones gana Emmy a la mejor serie dramática

Game of Thrones gana Emmy a la mejor serie dramática

Game of Thrones y Avengers lideran los People’s Choice Awards 2019

Game of Thrones y Avengers lideran los People’s Choice Awards 2019

“Game of Thrones” recibe récord de 32 nominaciones al Emmy

“Game of Thrones” recibe récord de 32 nominaciones al Emmy

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Novedades Yucatán
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso Quintana Roo
De Peso Yucatán
Políticas de privacidad|Aviso de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica