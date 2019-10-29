HBO anuncia spin-off de Game of Thrones: House of The Dragon

Agencia

LOS ÁNGELES, Estados Unidos.- Después de que se dio a conocer que la precuela de "Game of Thrones" escrita por Jane Goldman y protagonizada por Naomi Watts no será una realidad, la cadena de televisión HBO anunció este martes un spin-off sobre la guerra civil de Targaryen.

"House Of The Dragon" contará con 10 episodios y será co-creada por George RR Martin y Ryan Condal.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm