Katy Perry se despide de su abuela con emotivo mensaje
Estados Unidos.-La cantante estadounidense Katy Perry, compartió en su cuenta personal de Instagram que su abuela, Ann Pearl Hudson, falleció el domingo 8 marzo, por lo que se despidió de ella con un emotivo mensaje, donde reconoció las batallas que vivió su abuela, así como las similitudes que tenía con ella.
“La abuela probablemente tenía una copa de su vino favorito listo a su llegada a esta vida después de la muerte y un look de moda, joyas incluidas, naturalmente. Mucho de lo que soy es por mi padre ... y él es por ella. Ella comenzó todo, como solía recordarnos y estoy muy agradecida de que lo haya hecho”, destacó la cantante en sus redes sociales.
En su publicación, Perry se permitió añadir varias fotografías al lado de su abuela, una de ellas en la que aparece con el actor Orlando Bloom, su pareja y padre del bebé que esperan, además de algunos videos de momentos especiales.
“Ann Pearl Hudson era una luchadora. Sobrevivió a la Gran Depresión, crió a tres hijos sola como costurera… Ella siempre fue, auténticamente, ella misma, divertida y llena de todas las cosas dulces y acogedoras en las que piensas cuando piensas en abuelas”,
Katy también destacó que aquellas características de su personalidad, se veía reflejada con su abuela.
“Que descanse en paz y bese la frente del alma, para que venga y les haga saber que todo va a estar bien, especialmente ahora que ha ganado un ángel para mirarlos”, finalizó la cantante en su mensaje.
