Nueva Miss USA revela que ha recibido amenazas de muerte

Savannah Gankiewicz, actual Miss Estados Unidos (Miss USA), dio a conocer que ha sido amenazada de muerte tras asumir la corona ante la renuncia al título de la modelo Noelia Voigt.

Newly crowned Miss USA Savannah Gankiewicz gets emotional talking about death threats she has been receiving since accepting the title.



After the special coronation, the Maui girl immediately flew to her home island to meet with fire survivors to hear what their needs are and… pic.twitter.com/91TCVUvwNe