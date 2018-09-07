Por esta razón Selena Gomez estuvo ausente de los escenarios

La cantante compartió su labor en sus redes sociales.
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La cantante y actriz Selena Gomez es noticia estos días por los muchos meses que llevaba colaborando -de forma completamente anónima hasta ahora- con la organización no gubernamental A21 en su lucha contra uno de los grandes problemas que afectan al mundo contemporáneo, el de las numerosas redes criminales que lucran con el tráfico de personas.
Y ahora que ha salido a la luz su implicación en tan importante causa, la intérprete ha querido asociar su trabajo para la entidad con la necesidad de combatir, al mismo tiempo, su "egoísmo" ocasional.
"Creo que es relativamente fácil para una persona de mi posición contribuir económicamente a una organización de estas características, especialmente porque siempre es positivo que te vinculen con su labor. Y me hace sentir bien, no hay nada de malo en ello", ha explicado la artista al portal de noticias E! News antes de entrar en detalles sobre la importancia que, al margen del efecto que puede tener en su imagen pública, otorga al trabajo realizado por A21.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
"Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando una organización a la que pudiera dedicar buena parte de mi tiempo, porque aunque me encanta lo que hago, a veces me siento un poco egoísta y siempre lo he dicho. Por eso me tomo muy en serio mi implicación [con A21], y todos mis amigos también lo hacen. Estamos hablando de un problema que no solo ocurre a miles de kilómetros de aquí. De hecho, también tenemos casos que pasan aquí mismo", ha aseverado.
Poco después de que se diera a conocer que Selena Gomez había estado ayudando de forma secreta en varias de las campañas y demás actividades de la organización, la propia estrella del pop aprovechaba otro encuentro con la prensa para revelar por qué no había querido decir nada al respecto.
