Por esta razón Selena Gomez estuvo ausente de los escenarios

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La cantante y actriz Selena Gomez es noticia estos días por los muchos meses que llevaba colaborando -de forma completamente anónima hasta ahora- con la organización no gubernamental A21 en su lucha contra uno de los grandes problemas que afectan al mundo contemporáneo, el de las numerosas redes criminales que lucran con el tráfico de personas.

Y ahora que ha salido a la luz su implicación en tan importante causa, la intérprete ha querido asociar su trabajo para la entidad con la necesidad de combatir, al mismo tiempo, su "egoísmo" ocasional.

"Creo que es relativamente fácil para una persona de mi posición contribuir económicamente a una organización de estas características, especialmente porque siempre es positivo que te vinculen con su labor. Y me hace sentir bien, no hay nada de malo en ello", ha explicado la artista al portal de noticias E! News antes de entrar en detalles sobre la importancia que, al margen del efecto que puede tener en su imagen pública, otorga al trabajo realizado por A21.

"Llevaba mucho tiempo buscando una organización a la que pudiera dedicar buena parte de mi tiempo, porque aunque me encanta lo que hago, a veces me siento un poco egoísta y siempre lo he dicho. Por eso me tomo muy en serio mi implicación [con A21], y todos mis amigos también lo hacen. Estamos hablando de un problema que no solo ocurre a miles de kilómetros de aquí. De hecho, también tenemos casos que pasan aquí mismo", ha aseverado.

Poco después de que se diera a conocer que Selena Gomez había estado ayudando de forma secreta en varias de las campañas y demás actividades de la organización, la propia estrella del pop aprovechaba otro encuentro con la prensa para revelar por qué no había querido decir nada al respecto.

