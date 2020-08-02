Taylor Swift es acusada de plagio y se disculpa
La cantante tendrá que rediseñar la mercadotecnia del álbum, luego que Amira Rasool, fundadora de la tienda minorista en línea la acusará de copiar su logo.
Madrid.- Taylor Swift lanzó el 24 de julio un disco sorpresa titulado Folklore, trabajo que ha sido un éxito y que ha roto récords de reproducciones en Spotify y Apple Music. Pero la felicidad le duró poco a la cantante, quien ha tenido que rediseñar la mercadotecnia del álbum tras ser acusada de plagio del logo del disco.
Amira Rasool, fundadora de la marca de ropa de diseñadores africanos The Folklore, acusó a la estrella del pop de haber usado el logo de su empresa.
"Espera un momento. Taylor Swift, una cosa es usar el nombre Folklore, pero también estás robando logotipos de mujeres negras", compartió Rasool en Twitter.
This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album ‘Folklore’. She is currently selling merchandise with the words "The Folklore" printed on them. Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company's logo. I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked. Please tag @diet_prada and @thefashionlaw under the post and share this on Twitter and IGz #TheRealFolklore #TheFolklore Original logo designed by @cainecasket
La dueña también comentó lo ocurrido en Instagram.
"Taylor Swift está vendiendo merchandising para acompañar el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum, Folklore. Actualmente está vendiendo merchandising con las palabras The Folklore impresas. Basándome en las similitudes del diseño, creo que el creador del merchandising copió el logotipo de mi empresa", esgrimió.
La intérprete no dudó en enmendar el error y contestó a Rasool.
"Amira, admiro el trabajo que estás haciendo y estoy feliz de poder hacer una contribución a tu empresa y apoyar al consejo Black in Fashion con una donación", respondió la diva.
Again, I would like to thank everyone for all of the support I have received over the last few days. This matter has been resolved and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my business @thefolklore and contributing to the advancement of Black people in fashion as an executive board member of @blackinfashioncouncil. #TheFolklore #MyFolklore
"Mis felicitaciones al equipo de Taylor por reconocer el daño que el merchandising causó a mi empresa. Reconozco que ella ha sido una gran defensora de las mujeres y sus derechos creativos, por lo que ha sido bueno ver que su equipo piensa lo mismo", posteó después Rasool.