Taylor Swift sorprende a sus fans con su nuevo álbum "Folklore"

Nueva York.- Mientras estuvo en aislamiento, Taylor Swift creó un nuevo álbum y lo lanzará este viernes.

La estrella pop hizo el sorpresivo anuncio el jueves en Instagram. "Folklore", su octavo disco de estudio, llega menos de un año después de "Lover".

"La mayoría de las cosas que había planificado para este verano no terminaron ocurriendo, pero hay algo que no planeé que SÍ sucedió. Y ese es mi 8vo álbum de estudio, Folklore. Sorpresa", escribió Swift. "Esta noche a la medianoche estaré lanzando mi nuevo álbum en su totalidad con canciones en las que volqué mis caprichos, mis sueños, mis temores y mi música. Escribí y grabé esta música en aislamiento".

Swift dice que la edición estándar incluirá 16 temas, con la participación de Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner de The National y su frecuente colaborador Jack Antonoff.