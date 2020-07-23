Taylor Swift sorprende a sus fans con su nuevo álbum "Folklore"
Taylor Swift también reveló que el video musical de la canción "Cardigan" se estrenará esta noche.
Nueva York.- Mientras estuvo en aislamiento, Taylor Swift creó un nuevo álbum y lo lanzará este viernes.
La estrella pop hizo el sorpresivo anuncio el jueves en Instagram. "Folklore", su octavo disco de estudio, llega menos de un año después de "Lover".
"La mayoría de las cosas que había planificado para este verano no terminaron ocurriendo, pero hay algo que no planeé que SÍ sucedió. Y ese es mi 8vo álbum de estudio, Folklore. Sorpresa", escribió Swift. "Esta noche a la medianoche estaré lanzando mi nuevo álbum en su totalidad con canciones en las que volqué mis caprichos, mis sueños, mis temores y mi música. Escribí y grabé esta música en aislamiento".
Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️
Swift dice que la edición estándar incluirá 16 temas, con la participación de Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner de The National y su frecuente colaborador Jack Antonoff.
"Antes de este año probablemente hubiera pensado demasiado cuándo lanzar esta música en el momento 'perfecto', pero los tiempos en que vivimos me siguen recordando que nada está garantizado. Mi instinto me dice que si haces algo que amas, simplemente debes lanzarlo al mundo. Ese es el tipo de incertidumbre en la que me puedo embarcar", escribió Swift.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
También dijo que el video musical de la canción "Cardigan" se estrenará a la media noche de Nueva York (0400 GMT). Y que, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus, tomaron medidas de seguridad extra durante la filmación.
"Todo el rodaje fue supervisado por un inspector médico, todo el mundo usó máscaras, se mantuvo alejado de los otros, y yo hasta me peiné, maquillé y estilicé sola", escribió Swift, terminando el mensaje con un emoticón de risa.
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂