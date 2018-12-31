Increíble regalo le dio 'La Roca' a su mamá

Dwayne Johnson quiso darle a su madre Ata, de 70 años, un regalo que no olvidará.
Agencia
LOS ÁNGELES .- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveló que le regaló a su madre una nueva casa para Navidad.
"¡Sorpresa! Le compré a mi madre un nuevo hogar para Navidad ", señaló el actor, de 46 años, en un video que compartió en Instagram de su madre recibiendo la noticia, publicó Tribuna.
También te puede interesar: Mujer desaparece al usar una app de transporte en Rusia
En el video, Ata, de 70 años, abre una tarjeta y comienza a leerla antes de llorar de alegría y abrazar a su hijo. "¿Adivina qué? ¡Tengo una casa nueva!", le dice a su nieta Jasmine.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾
"Vivimos como gitanos en el camino de un estado a otro. La primera casa en la que mis padres vivieron fue la que compré para ellos en 1999. Se divorciaron unos 5 años más tarde y, como con la vida, pasan cosas y las cosas se complican un poco. Desde entonces, siempre me aseguré de que mi mamá y mi papá tengan todo", explicó el exluchador de la WWE sobre cómo su familia se mudaba a menudo cuando era joven y nunca realmente tuvieron un hogar.
En marzo, Johnson le regaló a su primo Tanoai Reed, quien trabaja como su doble en el cine, una camioneta personalizada para agradecerle por 17 años de trabajo junto a él.
Comentarios