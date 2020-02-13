secciones
VIDEO: Revelan el primer vistazo de "The Batman" de Robert Pattinson

El director Matt Reeves compartió el primer video promocional, enseñando el traje del murciélago.
Redacción.
Redacción.

CANCÚN.- Finalmente Matt Reeves ha lanzado el primer vistazo oficial de su adaptación de Batman protagonizada por Robert Pattinson.

¿Inspirado en un videojuego?

En un video breve el director ha mostrado al mundo cómo lucirá el traje de este nuevo Batman, que claramente tiene algunas similitudes con el traje del murciélago en su último videojuego, Batman Arkham Knight.

También te puede interesar: Modelo con Síndrome de Down cumple sueño desfilando en Nueva York

Una de las inquietudes más grandes de los fans era la de si Robert Pattinson podría encarnar al mítico superhéroe, si sería lo suficientemente oscuro o musculoso para darle vida al personaje, pero con este pequeño vistazo más de un fan quedará satisfecho.

A continuación te dejamos el teaser de The Batman:

 

Este vistazo nos recuerda mucho al primer video que lanzó Todd Phillips en 2019, en donde nos dejaba ver cómo luciría el ahora ganador de Óscar Joaquin Phoenix, interpretando al "príncipe payaso", el Joker.

The Batman llegará a los cines el 25 de junio de 2021.

