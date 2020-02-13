VIDEO: Revelan el primer vistazo de "The Batman" de Robert Pattinson

CANCÚN.- Finalmente Matt Reeves ha lanzado el primer vistazo oficial de su adaptación de Batman protagonizada por Robert Pattinson.

¿Inspirado en un videojuego?

En un video breve el director ha mostrado al mundo cómo lucirá el traje de este nuevo Batman, que claramente tiene algunas similitudes con el traje del murciélago en su último videojuego, Batman Arkham Knight.

The Batman symbol on Pattinson's Batman suit reminds a lot of how Batman's suit was designed in Arkham Knight. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/5sBT5Ay5hB — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) February 13, 2020

Robert’s Batman Suit

Reminds me of Arkham knight, Arkham Origins, and the S2 Telltale suit pic.twitter.com/w30RUCSvp4 — Daniel (@ShadowBat115) February 13, 2020

idk how to explain it but,,,,the batman's arkham knight suit vibes this radiates, yea yea pic.twitter.com/0ftqDWLX6U — lyna (@llewyin) February 13, 2020

Una de las inquietudes más grandes de los fans era la de si Robert Pattinson podría encarnar al mítico superhéroe, si sería lo suficientemente oscuro o musculoso para darle vida al personaje, pero con este pequeño vistazo más de un fan quedará satisfecho.

A continuación te dejamos el teaser de The Batman:

¡BOMBA! - Matt Reeves revela el primer vistazo a Robert Pattinson como Batman. #TheBatman



¡HYPEEEEE! pic.twitter.com/k3lrl9oFgc — DC Unlimited ❁ (@DCEUMX) February 13, 2020

Este vistazo nos recuerda mucho al primer video que lanzó Todd Phillips en 2019, en donde nos dejaba ver cómo luciría el ahora ganador de Óscar Joaquin Phoenix, interpretando al "príncipe payaso", el Joker.

Director Todd Phillips reveals a first look of star Joaquin Phoenix as The #Joker pic.twitter.com/juR2zQeyzb — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) September 21, 2018

The Batman llegará a los cines el 25 de junio de 2021.