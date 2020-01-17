VIDEO: BTS vuelve de la 'muerte' con Black Swan

Cancún.- Volvieron de la “muerte”. V, Jungkook, Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM y J-Hope dejaron de cantar y bailar por un merecido descanso, pero hoy el ARMY despertó con el sencillo “Black Swan” convertido en tendencia en Twitter.

A unas horas de su estreno en Youtube, la canción acumula 3.2 millones de visitas y 110 mil comentarios, un arranque que está superando las expectativas de la banda líder del mundo Kpop.

Esta vez, BTS dedicó al fandom una frase épica en los primeros segundos de su vídeo y que son la inspiración de la canción:

“Un bailarín muere dos veces —una cuando para de bailar, y esta primera muerte es la más dolorosa”, puede leerse en pantalla.

Se trata de una frase de Martha Graham, madre de la danza moderna durante el siglo XX y con la que los chicos intentan expresar, en parte, del dolor que supuso su ausencia de los escenarios en estos últimos meses.

Pero de esa “muerte” volvieron con todo.

La letra del nuevo single es el grito de un protagonista que deja de sentir la música y su corazón deja de acelerarse.

“Si esto ya no puede resonar. Si ya no hace vibrar a mi corazón. Entonces así puede ser como muero en mi primera muerte. Pero, ¿y si ese momento es ahora?”, expresa la banda en uno de los versos del single que forma parte del albúm Map of the Soul: 7.

Para este vídeo de lanzamiento, la banda dejó en manos de MN Dance Company la ejecución de la coreografía de principio a fin, logrando muy bien transmitir el sentido de la canción de manera exitosa.

Black Swan Letra

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

[Suga]

Ayy

심장이 뛰지 않는대

더는 음악을 들을 때

Tryna pull up

시간이 멈춘 듯해

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

[RM]

이게 나를 더 못 울린다면

내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면

어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

[Jungkook, Jimin, Suga]

귓,가엔 느린 심장 소리만 Bump bump bump

벗어날래도 그 입속으로 Jump jump jump

어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해

소리 없는 소릴 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 Yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 Yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 Yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

[j-hope, Suga]

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아

Nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 Nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 Yeah yeah yeah

Film it now, film it now

Do you hear me yeah

[Jimin, V]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now, yeah yeah yeah yeah

[Suga, j-hope]

Deeper

Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper

자꾸 초점을 잃어

이젠 놓아줘 싫어

차라리 내 발로 갈게

내가 뛰어들어갈게

가장 깊은 곳에서

나는 날 봤어

천천히 난 눈을 떠

여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오

거센 파도

깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도

절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또

Inside

I saw myself myself

[V, Jin]

귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 Bump bump bump

두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 Jump jump jump

그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어

힘껏 나는 소리 질러

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 Yeah yeah yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 Yeah yeah yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 Yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 Nah nah nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 Nah nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 Yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Video: BTS (방탄소년단) 'Black Swan' Art Film performed by MN Dance Company