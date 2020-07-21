Día Mundial del Perro y su “huella” famosa en Instagram; ¡Guau!
Existen perros policías, perros bomberos, perros lazarillos, perros de compañía y por supuesto que también perros que son la sensación en Instagram y que posan para las "selfies".
ESPAÑA.- El Día Mundial del Perro es una festividad que se inició en el año 2004 y busca agradecer al can todas aquellas cualidades que le convierten en el mejor amigo del hombre: fidelidad, amor, amistad y paciencia entre otras.
“El Día Internacional del Perro se celebra el día 21 de julio y es una fecha ampliamente conocida, ya que la mayoría de países que no tienen día nacional del perro la utilizan para rendir homenaje a los canes”, así lo detalla el portal especializado Experto Animal.
Se cree que en la actualidad existen aproximadamente 300 millones de perros en el mundo, algunos muy grandes otro pequeñísimos, pero todos muy cariñosos y dispuestos a servir a sus amos de formas inimaginables.
Existen perros policías, perros bomberos, perros lazarillos, perros de compañía y por supuesto que también perros que son la sensación en Instagram y que posan para los selfies. Es por ello que a continuación compartimos algunas cuentas de redes sociales en donde estos canes consentidos están dejando huella entre sus seguidores.
Tuna
Tuna es una mezcla de chihuahua y perro salchicha, que fue rescatada de un refugio en Los Ángeles a los 4 meses de edad. Gracias a su particular sonrisa, con sus dientes siempre afuera, y a su gusto por los disfraces, tiene más de 2 millones de seguidores en Instagram. Además posee un página web propia en donde se pueden adquirir todos sus productos.
My intention and hope behind Tuna’s account has always been about bringing people joy and laughter, especially during times of uncertainty, confusion, anger, and division, and that will remain my mission. Since Tuna is a dog who helps people forget their problems and their sorrows, I have intentionally tried to keep the narrative around things related to him and the pet space, as well as deviate from issues that are heavy for the human spirit. In fact, my hope is to do the opposite- to be a catalyst to lift up the human spirit. That said, everything that’s been transpiring the last week (and over the last several generations) is a human issue, and while Tuna is a dog, I am a human with a voice and an audience. My skin colour is white and I don’t have any idea what it’s like to be black. So I asked myself this morning, that if I, Tuna’s mom, was black, would I keep silent or would I use the platform I’ve been given to speak up and say something? This is the “why” for this post. I don’t even know what to say except that we need to do so much more to break off the systemic mindsets and the generational curse that we all have been placed under. We need to dismantle and abolish the strategic systems that have been designed to elevate white people and suppress and oppress black people for generations. It’s dangerous and it’s evil. That’s racism. We need to educate ourselves way more about the things that we know to be true and to relearn a new way to think about the things that we have been taught if our skin colour is white. Please be apart of the solution to resolve this generational divide, and I give you my word, I will do the same. Ps: If I get comments saying “stick to the dog” or “I come here to escape these kind of posts,” know this: I will continue to post joyful, funny content about Tuna, but since this is my platform, I felt led to address this and so I did. It needed to be said because there are a lot of people right now who need to be heard.
Trotter
Este bulldog francés es el rey de los modelitos, y es que posa encantado con múltiples disfraces y complementos. Tiene 187 mil seguidores en Instagram, y en su perfil comparte protagonismo con su hermana humana Evelyn, y su hermano perruno Winter, también bulldog francés.
Bodhi
Considerado el perro más elegante del mundo, esta adorable mascota tiene 360 mil seguidores en Instagram, en donde posa como modelo. Bodhi tiene su propia línea de ropa, con prendas para humanos y perros, además de complementos.
Momo
Aunque no es el can con más seguidores en Instagram, 633 mil, Momo es uno de los perros más famosos en el mundo de la publicidad. Ha trabajado para marcas como Volvo, Starbucks, Canon o Motorola, entre otras. En su página web se ofertan libros y fotografías más artísticas de Momo. ¡Toda una celebridad, no lo crees?
FREE! BOOKS! You’ve been amazing to me and I want to say thanks. So I’m giving away 20 (TWENTY!) of my kids books. It’s been my most popular book and the one I get the most feedback on. I want to get this to you for the holidays. And of course I’ll throw in a sticker. Shipping’s on me. To enter: just comment below and tag someone you think would love this book. I’ll select the winners after midnight on Friday (PST) and ship them out to you next week. ❤️ (Canada & US only, sorry rest of the world, shipping is wildly expensive)
Piper
Piper es un perro mexicano de la raza Xoloitzcuintle, un endemismo de larga tradición en el país azteca que según las leyendas ayudaba a sus propietarios, reyes y caudillos locales, a llegar al inframundo tras su muerte.La singular belleza de estos animales radica en su perfil esbelto y en su ausencia de pelo. Acaparó la mirada de los cibernautas tras ser confundido con una estatua.
Profile picture VS tagged photos 🤪 #NakeyPiper #xoloitzcuintli #xolo #dogsofinstagram #dogsofmanila