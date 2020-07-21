Día Mundial del Perro y su “huella” famosa en Instagram; ¡Guau!

ESPAÑA.- El Día Mundial del Perro es una festividad que se inició en el año 2004 y busca agradecer al can todas aquellas cualidades que le convierten en el mejor amigo del hombre: fidelidad, amor, amistad y paciencia entre otras.

“El Día Internacional del Perro se celebra el día 21 de julio y es una fecha ampliamente conocida, ya que la mayoría de países que no tienen día nacional del perro la utilizan para rendir homenaje a los canes”, así lo detalla el portal especializado Experto Animal.

Se cree que en la actualidad existen aproximadamente 300 millones de perros en el mundo, algunos muy grandes otro pequeñísimos, pero todos muy cariñosos y dispuestos a servir a sus amos de formas inimaginables.

Existen perros policías, perros bomberos, perros lazarillos, perros de compañía y por supuesto que también perros que son la sensación en Instagram y que posan para los selfies. Es por ello que a continuación compartimos algunas cuentas de redes sociales en donde estos canes consentidos están dejando huella entre sus seguidores.

Tuna

Tuna es una mezcla de chihuahua y perro salchicha, que fue rescatada de un refugio en Los Ángeles a los 4 meses de edad. Gracias a su particular sonrisa, con sus dientes siempre afuera, y a su gusto por los disfraces, tiene más de 2 millones de seguidores en Instagram. Además posee un página web propia en donde se pueden adquirir todos sus productos.

Trotter

Este bulldog francés es el rey de los modelitos, y es que posa encantado con múltiples disfraces y complementos. Tiene 187 mil seguidores en Instagram, y en su perfil comparte protagonismo con su hermana humana Evelyn, y su hermano perruno Winter, también bulldog francés.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Happy Cinco de Mayo 💃 Una publicación compartida de Trotter (@trotterpup) el 5 May, 2014 a las 4:10 PDT

Bodhi

Considerado el perro más elegante del mundo, esta adorable mascota tiene 360 mil seguidores en Instagram, en donde posa como modelo. Bodhi tiene su propia línea de ropa, con prendas para humanos y perros, además de complementos.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Rolling into work like Una publicación compartida de Menswear Dog (@mensweardog) el 19 Sep, 2018 a las 9:45 PDT

Momo

Aunque no es el can con más seguidores en Instagram, 633 mil, Momo es uno de los perros más famosos en el mundo de la publicidad. Ha trabajado para marcas como Volvo, Starbucks, Canon o Motorola, entre otras. En su página web se ofertan libros y fotografías más artísticas de Momo. ¡Toda una celebridad, no lo crees?

Piper

Piper es un perro mexicano de la raza Xoloitzcuintle, un endemismo de larga tradición en el país azteca que según las leyendas ayudaba a sus propietarios, reyes y caudillos locales, a llegar al inframundo tras su muerte.La singular belleza de estos animales radica en su perfil esbelto y en su ausencia de pelo. Acaparó la mirada de los cibernautas tras ser confundido con una estatua.