La tormenta tropical Enrique ganó fuerza frente a la costa de México en el Pacífico y el sábado se convirtió en el primer huracán de la temporada en el Pacífico oriental.

#Enrique is slowly releasing its large southern band that has cut off inflow to its center so far, and now has a nascent CDO, with banding to the SW. The system seems quite small, so it will be interesting to see how this looks on MW. This should become a hurricane overnight. pic.twitter.com/BRrYEwReW7