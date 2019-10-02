El hijo de Kennedy publica fotos inéditas del 'verdadero asesino' de su padre

El heredero asegura que existe una "prueba convincente" que apunta a un guardia de seguridad como el autor del delito.
Agencia
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Robert F. Kennedy, hijo del político estadounidense del mismo nombre, ha compartido fotografías en Instagram de un hombre a quien considera el 'verdadero asesino' de su padre. Se trata de Thane Eugene Cesar, un guardia contratado para proteger al senador en el Hotel Ambassador, donde se cometió el homicidio en 1968.
Según la publicación, existe "evidencia convincente" que apunta a Cesar como el autor del delito, advirtiendo que hubo 77 personas en el lugar y cada testigo ocular ratificó que Sirhan Bihara Sirhan, quien fue declarado culpable del asesinato, se encontraba frente a su padre a una distancia de 1 a 2 metros.
"Esta foto nunca antes publicada, tomada por el difunto fotoperiodista Walter Fischer es la única foto conocida de Robert F. Kennedy y Cesar. Cesar es el hombre de gorra (rostro oculto). Fischer tomó la imagen a la medianoche del 5 de junio de 1968 - 15 minutos antes del asesinato de mi padre", reza el texto de la cuarta fotografía.
Además, el heredero señaló que semanas después de la tragedia, el guardia vendió su arma a un compañero de trabajo advirtiéndole que había sido usada en un crimen.
La publicación se realizó a propósito de la muerte del implicado, el 12 de septiembre en Filipinas. "César era un intolerante que odiaba a los Kennedy por su defensa de los derechos civiles de los negros", agregó el hijo del político.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comentó que tenía planes de reunirse con el presunto homicida en junio pero este exigió un pago de 25.000 dólares previo al encuentro. Finalmente, el texto señala que "la Policía nunca ha investigado seriamente el papel de Cesar en el asesinato" del hermano del expresidente de EE.UU.
Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystanders and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were “contact” shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. As my dad fell,he reached back and tore off Cesar’s clip on tie. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.
