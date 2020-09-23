Estados Unidos: Reloj muestra cuanto tiempo queda para salvar al mundo del cambio climático
La cuenta regresiva marca menos de una década para salvar a la humanidad del “fin del mundo”.
¿Cuánto tiempo falta para el “fin del mundo”? Un gigantesco reloj en Nueva York nos da la cuenta regresiva a fin evitar los efectos irreversibles del cambio climático.
De acuerdo con información de The New York Times, en el Metronome cerca de Union Square, 15 pantallas tipo led que regularmente muestran la hora, desde el paso sábado tienen una nueva misión: alertan contra el así llamado “fin del mundo”.
Ese día las pantallas mostraron una frase: “La Tierra tiene una fecha límite” y después una cuenta regresiva que marcó 7:103:15:40:07, es decir: 7 años, 103 días, 15 horas, 40 minutos y 7 segundos antes de que llegue el fin del mundo: el momento en que la Tierra sufría daños irreversibles a causa del cambio climático.
“Es nuestra forma de gritar el número desde nuestras azoteas. El mundo literalmente cuenta con nosotros”, aseguró Gan Golan, uno de los artistas responsables de la cuenta regresiva.
El "fin del mundo" a causa del cambio climático llegaría en 7 años
De acuerdo con el diario neoyorkino, Golan en compañía de Andrew Boyd, calculó los más de siete años de tiempo límite con base en el Instituto de Investigaciones de Mercator sobre Cambio Climático, en Berlín.
Curiosamente, Golan y Boyd ya habían realizado un reloj con esa misma cuenta regresiva para el fin del mundo: es un modelo de pulsera que usó la joven Greta Thunberg, antes de que diera un mensaje en Naciones Unidas.
“Este es indiscutiblemente el número más importante en el mundo. Y con un monumento es cómo la sociedad suele mostrar lo que es importante, lo que está en el centro de la atención”, afirmó Boyd.
