WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha anunciado este sábado que su país reaccionará sin demora si intereses o ciudadanos estadounidenses son atacados por Teherán.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently....