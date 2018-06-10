Print Version

Home
Italy’s economy minister insists abandoning euro not planned

Giovanni Tria told that the government is determined to counter actions that would put our presence in the euro up for discussion.

Hoy lunes, 11 jun. 2018 04:30 pm
Euro coins and banknotes are shown by a salesclerk at a shop in Vilnius, Lithuania. Italy’s economy minister says the new populist government isn’t discussing any proposal to leave the eurozone.
Euro coins and banknotes are shown by a salesclerk at a shop in Vilnius, Lithuania. Italy's economy minister says the new populist government isn't discussing any proposal to leave the eurozone.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rome, Italy | June 10

Italy’s new populist government isn’t considering leaving the eurozone, the country’s economy minister insisted, dismissing financial markets’ rocky reaction to the euroskeptic coalition now in power as “normal questions that accompany political transition.”

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told Italy’s national Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview published Sunday that the “position of the government is clear-cut and unanimous. No plan to exit from the euro is being discussed.”

Last week, during the League-5 Star government’s first full week in office, the bonds market and Milan’s stock market appeared nervous about the potential for Italy’s already high debt to rise further

Tria, an economics policy professor who was a last-minute choice for the Cabinet post, went further with his avowal that Italy’s footing in the 19-member shared currency union is firm.

“Not only do we not want to exit” the union of nations that use the euro as their official currency, but the government is determined to counter actions that would “put our presence in the euro up for discussion,” he said.

Tria, an economics policy professor, was a last-minute choice to replace the coalition’s preferred pick for the post.

Italy’s president refused to approve the first economy minister proposed by the leaders of the 5-Star Movement and the League, a different economist who has advocated having a backup plan to abandon the euro.

President Sergio Mattarella cited fears that championing such a plan would further roil financial markets that were already jittery from the inconclusive March election and the prospect of a populistled government.



