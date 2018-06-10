Print Version

Home
Second anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art and litigation

Some survivors and victims’ relatives have sued the Orlando Police Department and the owners of the nightclub.

Hoy lunes, 11 jun. 2018 03:30 pm
A makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: AP)
A makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (Photo: AP)

Mike Schneider
FLORIDA, US.- Survivors and victims’ relatives are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

Ahead of Tuesday’s commemoration of the massacre of 49 people at the gay nightclub, some survivors and victims’ relatives have sued the Orlando Police Department and the owners of the nightclub.

The federal lawsuit against the police and city of Orlando was filed last Thursday and it claims police officers should have acted more aggressively to stop the shooter. The state lawsuit against Pulse owners Barbara and Rosario Poma was filed Friday and it says the nightclub had inadequate security.

Both lawsuits were filed by plaintiff attorneys based in Philadelphia and Michigan.

The Pomas said in a statement that they hadn’t seen the lawsuit and that the focus this week should be on healing.

“We ask that everyone keep the focus where it belongs as we prepare for this Remembrance Week,” the Pomas said.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said their officers and other law enforcement officers did everything they could to save as many lives as possible.

In the run-up to the anniversary, the parents of murdered gay college student Matthew Shepard spoke in Orlando, a “rainbow run” was held in a park near the nightclub, and a play was produced based on the interviews of Pulse survivors and those around the world who responded to the tragedy. On Tuesday, bells will be rung 49 times at a church in downtown Orlando and a remembrance service will be held at the nightclub, where a planned memorial is in development. Forty-nine ribbons will be hung outside City Hall, an exhibit on the tragedy is being held at the Orange County History Center and a rainbow flag will be hung from the Orange County Administration building

