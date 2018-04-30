Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Suspect in maximum security prision

Hoy lunes, 30 abr. 2018 04:15 pm
Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser.
Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser.

THE ASSOCIATED PRES
Maine, US | April 29

Officials say the man accused of killing a Maine sheriff’s deputy is being held in the state’s maximum security prison.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that 29-year-old John Williams is detained at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A statement described the move as a routine request by the Somerset County Jail that’s undertaken when additional security precautions are needed for an inmate.

También te puede interesar: Trump’s threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers

Williams is accused of killing 61-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Williams was shirtless and shoeless when he was arrested Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt in the central Maine community.

The motive for the killing is unclear. Williams is expected to make his initial court appearance soon.

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún