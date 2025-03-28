Cabo Coral Encourages Technical Training for Civil Engineering Students

Cabo Coral opened its gates to the next generation of engineers, welcoming 19 students from Universidad Marista de Merida’s Civil Engineering program, currently in their fourth semester. The educational visit supported core subjects such as Construction Procedures, Materials, and Site Management.

Led by professors Juan Jose Molina Medina and Alfredo Novelo Mena, students explored Tower 1, where the foundation is fully completed, and witnessed the steel reinforcement process firsthand.

The tour was conducted by Engineer Jose Antonio Lezama Maury, Director of PLAES and a distinguished member of the College of Civil Engineers of Yucatan. Alongside Predecon, headed by Engineer Enrique Escalante, Lezama emphasized the importance of working with high-quality materials like CEMEX concrete and implementing strict quality and supervision standards.

Joining the tour were Engineer Roberto Antonio Nuñez Proulx, a proud alumnus of “Universidad Marista de Merida”, and Jose Maria Espinosa Molina, project partners behind Cabo Coral. Their message was clear: long-term confidence begins with rigorous construction and ethical development.

Cabo Coral proudly maintains 100% oversight on construction, working only with the finest industry professionals. Every element, from materials to engineering processes, is carefully curated to ensure a solid and trustworthy investment for every buyer.

The students also observed the adocrete roads crafted by EDRON, a trusted local brand led by Engineer Raul de Lille Basulto, further exemplifying excellence in infrastructure.

Current offerings include:

A five-star Beach Club with signature cuisine will open in August 2025, solidifying Cabo Coral as the ultimate lifestyle and investment opportunity on the Yucatán coast.

For more information, visit our website https://cabocoral.mx/