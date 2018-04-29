  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
29 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Fugitive suspect in killing of deputy captured, arrested

A law enforcement team used the slain deputy’s handcuffs to arrest 29-year-old John Williams in a symbolic gesture, Sheriff Dale Lancaster said

Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser.
Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser.
Hoy domingo, 29 abr. 2018 01:05 pm
Compartir en Facebook Fugitive suspect in killing of deputy captured, arrestedCompartir en Twiiter Fugitive suspect in killing of deputy captured, arrested

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norridgewock, E.U. | April 28

A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy was arrested Saturday outside a remote cabin, ending an intense manhunt in its fourth day in the woods of central Maine.

A law enforcement team used the slain deputy’s handcuffs to arrest 29-year-old John Williams in a symbolic gesture, Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

También te puede interesar: China: suspect of fire arrested with 18 dead

“We can now focus on the important task of respectfully laying our fallen brother to rest. Tonight, the citizens of Somerset County can sleep well and knowing that a dangerous man has been taken off the streets,” the sheriff said.

Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

“I’m just glad it ended peacefully, and no one else got hurt” 

Cole became the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.

Shirtless and shoeless, Williams appeared to be exhausted when he was led out of the woods Saturday. Officers put him into the back seat of an unmarked state police vehicle and detectives whisked him away.

“I’m just glad it ended peacefully, and no one else got hurt,” said Tasha Raymond, whose kids have been forced to play indoors for the past four days.

The arrest brought some closure to the deputy’s family and relief to residents who’ve been “on edge,” said Larry Tilton, a friend of Cole’s.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

Boy whose parents fought to keep life support mourned in UK

Land deal will preserve site linked to Lost Colony mystery

Land deal will preserve site linked to Lost Colony mystery

US reaffirms its ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend South Korea

US reaffirms its ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend South Korea

Gang rape or sex abuse? Spain eyes changes to its rape laws

Gang rape or sex abuse? Spain eyes changes to its rape laws

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica