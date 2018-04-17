  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
17 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

The disclosure came as Cohen’s attorneys tried to persuade a federal judge in New York.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arrives at federal court , in New York.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arrives at federal court , in New York.
Hoy martes, 17 abr. 2018 02:10 pm
Compartir en Facebook Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean HannityCompartir en Twiiter Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity

TOM HAYS | LARRY NEUMEISTER
New York, US.- A legal fight over what should happen to records the FBI seized from President Donald Trump’s personal attorney took a surprise twist Monday when the lawyer, Michael Cohen, was forced to reveal in court that he had also secretly done legal work for Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The disclosure came as Cohen’s attorneys tried to persuade a federal judge in New York to delay prosecutors from examining records and electronic devices seized in the raids on the grounds that many of them are protected by attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said in hearings Friday and again on Monday that if Cohen wanted the court to declare that the some of his files were protected because of attorney confidentiality rules, he would have to divulge the names of his clients.

In a court filing Monday, Cohen’s attorneys said three people received legal help from Cohen in 2017 and 2018, after Trump became president.

One was Trump himself. Another was Elliot Broidy, a Trump fundraiser who resigned from the Republican National Committee on Friday after it was revealed that he paid $1.6 million to a Playboy Playmate with whom he had an extramarital affair. The Playmate became pregnant and elected to have an abortion.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica