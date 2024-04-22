Turista exhibe a taxista del aeropuerto de Cancún: le pedían mil dólares por un viaje
Xavier Cormier reveló en su cuenta de TikTok que le cobraron una cantidad exagerada de dinero por ir de la Terminal 3 a la 4.
Un turista canadiense que viajaba de regreso a Montreal desde el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún, exhibió en TikTok a un taxista del sitio que le cobró mil dólares por un viaje de la Terminal 3 a la Terminal 4.
Xavier Cormier, como se nombra en redes sociales, relató que viajaría de regreso a Canadá a las 2 de la madrugada (miércoles 17 por la noche/jueves 18 por la mañana) cuando según sus palabras fue ‘engañado por la empresa de taxis del aeropuerto y la seguridad en la Terminal 3’.
Al principio no se sentía cómodo pagando de esa forma, pero las personas presentes le aseguraron que no tenía otra opción, ya que está presuntamente está prohibido caminar entre terminales.
Al final aceptó, porque le dijeron que le cobrarían de Terminal a Terminal un total de 5 dólares, aunque minutos después se daría cuenta que la cifra pasaría a tener tres dígitos más.
“Me dijeron que no podía quedarme allí y que necesitaba tomar otro taxi (¡del aeropuerto!) para ir a la Terminal 4 por 5 dólares, lo cual hice. Estaba solo con los 2 de seguridad y el único taxi disponible cuando empezaron a presionarme para pagar con tarjeta de crédito”, aseguró Cormier.
“Después de pagar con mi tarjeta y volver al taxi por solo 2 minutos, me di cuenta de que el pago que se hizo en mi tarjeta era de más de 1000 dólares.
Todavía estaba en el coche y la situación escaló en la Terminal 4 donde logré llamar la atención de los turistas y viajeros que esperaban sus vuelos”.
@calisthenixpro
El turista contó que el taxista intentó huir con él y su equipaje, cuando vio a los elementos de seguridad, sin embargo, logró saltar al frente del coche y pararlo.
“Creo que algunos de los policías y agentes de seguridad también estaban involucrados en el fraude porque querían que fuera a la comisaría para presentar cargos contra el conductor, pero solo para deshacerme de mi historia y todas las pruebas que tengo contra el sistema de estafa en el aeropuerto, incluida la seguridad y la empresa de taxis del aeropuerto”, aseguró.
En el sexto video de TikTok de su lamentable experiencia, el turista canadiense reveló que presentó un informe en contra del taxista Eduardo ‘N’ y los dos agentes de seguridad, Cristian ‘N’ y Alejandro ‘N’.
“¿Y qué pasó al final, te regresó el dinero?”, le preguntó una usuaria de TikTok.
“Aún no, pero debería hacerlo ya que se ha completado un informe”, recalcó el extranjero.
Con información de redes sociales