20 de Abril de 2018
Turkey’s weak opposition scrambles to challenge Erdogan

One party leader is in jail. Another doesn’t have a candidate...

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks before announcing early presidential and parliamentary elections, at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara, Turkey.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks before announcing early presidential and parliamentary elections, at the Presidential Palace, in Ankara, Turkey.
20 abr. 2018 05:00 pm
Suzan Fraser
INTERNATIONAL.- One party leader is in jail. Another doesn’t have a candidate. A third might face eligibility issues for her party.

Turkey’s weak opposition is scrambling to mount a meaningful challenge against strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections.

Erdogan set the presidential and parliamentary elections for June 24, in a move that will usher in a new system cementing the president’s grip on power more than a year ahead of schedule.

Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system after a narrowly approved referendum

