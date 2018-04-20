Turkey’s weak opposition scrambles to challenge Erdogan

Suzan Fraser

INTERNATIONAL.- One party leader is in jail. Another doesn’t have a candidate. A third might face eligibility issues for her party.

Turkey’s weak opposition is scrambling to mount a meaningful challenge against strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections.

Erdogan set the presidential and parliamentary elections for June 24, in a move that will usher in a new system cementing the president’s grip on power more than a year ahead of schedule.

Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system after a narrowly approved referendum