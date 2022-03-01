Estos son los lanzamientos de videojuegos que llegan este marzo 2022
A continuación te mencionamos cuáles son los títulos de videojuegos para distintas plataformas.
Ya hay varios videojuegos que tienen previsto su estreno este año y es por ello que aquí te dejamos la lista de los títulos que tienen programado su lanzamiento este marzo, mes en el que la billetera de los gamers ‘sufrirá’ si desean adquirir los siguientes videojuegos:
FAR: Changing Tides – 1 de marzo
Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC.
Elex II – 1 de marzo
Llega aPS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC.
Shadow Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de marzo
Conan Chop Chop (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo
Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS y Android) – 1 de marzo
Pants Quest (PC) – 1 de marzo
Little Orpheus – 1 de marzo
Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC.
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch y PC) – 2 de marzo
35MM (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 2 de marzo
A Musical Story (PS4 y PS5) – 2 de marzo
Llega a Switch el 3 de marzo, mientras que en Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS y Android se estrena el 4 de marzo.
Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 3 de marzo
Beholder 3 (PC) – 3 de marzo
Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 y PS5) – 4 de marzo
Triangle Strategy (Switch) – 4 de marzo
Survival Quiz City (PC) – 4 de marzo
What Lies in the Multiverse (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Switch y PC) – 4 de marzo
Chocobo GP (Switch) – 10 de marzo
.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Switch) – 10 de marzo
Submerged: Hidden Depths (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de marzo
Dōkyūsei: Bangin’ Summer (PC) – 10 de marzo
No Place Like Home (PC) – 10 de marzo
Young Souls (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo
Distant Worlds 2 (PC) – 10 de marzo
Aztech Forgotten Gods (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo
WWE 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 11 de marzo
Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de marzo
Grand Theft Auto V / Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de marzo
Lingo Legend (iOS) – 15 de marzo
The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4 y Switch) – 15 de marzo
Tunic (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 16 de marzo
The Settlers (PC) – 17 de marzo
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PS4, Switch y PC) – 17 de marzo
Dark Deity (Switch) – 17 de marzo
ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 17 de marzo
Gal Gun: Double Peace (Switch) – 17 de marzo
Syberia: The World Before (PC) – 18 de marzo
Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 18 de marzo
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?– 18 de marzo
Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS y Android.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – 18 de marzo
Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC.
Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 22 de marzo
Norco (PC) – 24 de marzo
The Ascent (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo
Relayer (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 24 de marzo
A Memoir Blue (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de marzo
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 25 de marzo
Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5 y PC) – 25 de marzo
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 25 de marzo
Nightmare Reaper (PC) – 28 de marzo
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC) – 29 de marzo
Ikai (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 29 de marzo
Abermore (PC) – 29 de marzo
Crusader Kings III (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 29 de marzo
Crystar (Switch) – 29 de marzo
Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PC) – 30 de marzo
Weird West (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 31 de marzo
Coromon (Switch y PC) – 31 de marzo
Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) – 31 de marzo