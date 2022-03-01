secciones
Noticias de hoy en SIPSE.COM
secciones
Noticias de hoy en SIPSE.COM
  1. Inicio
  2. Tecnología
  3. Estos son los lanzamientos de videojuegos que llegan este marzo 2022

Estos son los lanzamientos de videojuegos que llegan este marzo 2022

A continuación te mencionamos cuáles son los títulos de videojuegos para distintas plataformas.

por:
|
Estos son los videojuegos que llegarán a consolas o dispositivos.
Compartir noticia en twitter
Compartir noticia en facebook
Compartir noticia por whatsapp
Compartir noticia por Telegram
Compartir noticia en twitter
Compartir noticia en facebook
Compartir noticia por whatsapp
Compartir noticia por Telegram

Ya hay varios videojuegos que tienen previsto su estreno este año y es por ello que aquí te dejamos la lista de los títulos que tienen programado su lanzamiento este marzo, mes en el que la billetera de los gamers ‘sufrirá’ si desean adquirir los siguientes videojuegos:

FAR: Changing Tides – 1 de marzo

Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC.

 

Elex II  – 1 de marzo

Llega aPS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC. 

Shadow Warrior 3 (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 1 de marzo

 

Conan Chop Chop (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 1 de marzo

Puzzle Quest 3 (PC, iOS y Android) – 1 de marzo

Pants Quest (PC) – 1 de marzo

Little Orpheus – 1 de marzo

Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC.

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (Switch y PC) – 2 de marzo

 

35MM (PS4, Xbox One y Switch) – 2 de marzo

A Musical Story (PS4 y PS5) – 2 de marzo

Llega a Switch el 3 de marzo, mientras que en Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS y Android se estrena el 4 de marzo.

Babylon’s Fall (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 3 de marzo

 

Beholder 3 (PC) – 3 de marzo

 

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 y PS5) – 4 de marzo

Triangle Strategy (Switch) – 4 de marzo

 

Survival Quiz City (PC) – 4 de marzo

 

What Lies in the Multiverse (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Switch y PC) – 4 de marzo

 

Chocobo GP (Switch) – 10 de marzo

 

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Switch) – 10 de marzo

  

Submerged: Hidden Depths (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 10 de marzo

 

Dōkyūsei: Bangin’ Summer (PC) – 10 de marzo

 

No Place Like Home (PC) – 10 de marzo

 

Young Souls (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo

 

Distant Worlds 2 (PC) – 10 de marzo

 

Aztech Forgotten Gods (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 10 de marzo

  

WWE 2K22 (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 11 de marzo

 

Phantom Breaker: Omnia (PS4, Xbox One, Switch y PC) – 15 de marzo

 

Grand Theft Auto V / Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 15 de marzo

 

Lingo Legend (iOS) – 15 de marzo

 

The Cruel King and the Great Hero (PS4 y Switch) – 15 de marzo

 

Tunic (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 16 de marzo

  

The Settlers (PC) – 17 de marzo

 

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PS4, Switch y PC) – 17 de marzo

 

Dark Deity (Switch) – 17 de marzo

 

ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5 y PC) – 17 de marzo

 

Gal Gun: Double Peace (Switch) – 17 de marzo

 

Syberia: The World Before (PC) – 18 de marzo

 

Kowloon High-School Chronicle (PS4) – 18 de marzo

 

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?– 18 de marzo

Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, iOS y Android.

  

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – 18 de marzo

Llega a PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC.

 

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 22 de marzo

Norco (PC) – 24 de marzo

 

The Ascent (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo

 

Relayer (PS4 y PS5) – 24 de marzo

 

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC y Stadia) – 24 de marzo

 

A Memoir Blue (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch y PC) – 24 de marzo

 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 25 de marzo

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5 y PC) – 25 de marzo

 

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC) – 25 de marzo

 

Nightmare Reaper (PC) – 28 de marzo

 

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (PC) – 29 de marzo

 

Ikai (PS4, PS5, Switch y PC) – 29 de marzo

 

Abermore (PC) – 29 de marzo

 

Crusader Kings III (PS5 y Xbox Series X/S) – 29 de marzo

 

Crystar (Switch) – 29 de marzo

 

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PC) – 30 de marzo

 

Weird West (PS4, Xbox One y PC) – 31 de marzo

 

Coromon (Switch y PC) – 31 de marzo

 

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (PC) – 31 de marzo

 

FixFox (PC) – 31 de marzo

Google News
Telegram
Whatsap
Cargando siguiente noticia