Zuckerberg construye una ‘caja de dormir’ para su esposa

El CEO de Facebook compartió en Instagram su invento y no tiene problema en que se lo copien.
Agencia
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Mark Zuckerberg no solo entiende de redes sociales, también es inventor; así lo ha presumido en su cuenta de Instagram en donde mostró su nueva creación, una caja de madera que construyó para que su esposa, Priscilla Chan, duerma mejor.
La pareja se casó en 2012 y tres años más tarde nació la primera de sus hijas, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg. En 2017, dieron la bienvenida a su segunda pequeña, August. Desde entonces, contó el ingeniero, su esposa se despierta en la madrugada inquieta, por si las niñas ya están despiertas. Saber la hora le altera el sueño, y no consigue descansar, publica el portal de noticias Infobae.
También te puede interesar: Los secretos de Zuckerberg: Túnel oculto, lector de mentes y...
"Ser madre es duro, y desde que nosotros tuvimos a las niñas, Priscilla ha tenido problemas para dormir por las noches. Ella se despierta y checa la hora en el teléfono para ver si puede que estén ya despiertas, pero entonces saber la hora le produce estrés y ya no puede volverse a dormir de nuevo", escribió en Instagram.
"La coloca en su mesilla y entre las 06:00 y las 07:00 horas de la mañana emite una luz muy tenue – suficientemente visible para hacerle saber que es una hora buena para que alguno de los dos se despierte para ir a ver a los niños, pero suficientemente débil para no despertarla si todavía está dormida", explicó Zuckerberg.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
La caja no interrumpe el sueño profundo de su esposa, y no muestra la hora. Así, si Priscilla Chan se despierta en medio de la noche puede recobrar el sueño sin alterarse. Un invento, que según adelantó el CEO de Facebook, está dando resultado.
"Hasta ahora, ha funcionado mucho mejor de lo que esperaba y ella es capaz de dormir toda la noche. Como ingeniero, construir un dispositivo para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir es una de las mejores maneras para expresar mi amor y gratitud. Varios amigos me han dicho que quieren algo como esto, así que dejo esto por aquí en caso de que otro emprendedor quiera llevarlo a cabo y construir 'cajas para dormir' para más gente", añadió Zuckerberg.
Comentarios