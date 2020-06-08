Manny Pacquiao se lanzará para presidente de Filipinas
Ciudad de México.- El multicampeón Manny Pacquiao se postulará para ser presidente en Filipinas en 2022, según su antiguo promotor Bob Arum. La leyenda del boxeo, de 41 años, fue elegida miembro de la Cámara de Representantes a finales de 2009, tomando su papel al año siguiente.
En 2016, recibió más de 16 millones de votos y se unió al Senado filipino, presentado como el campeón del pueblo con su nombre leído en el mismo estilo que antes de una gran pelea.
Su periodo llega a su fin de junio de 2022 y está siendo apoyado para suceder a Rodrigo Duterte como primer mandatario. La elección para decidir su sucesor está fijada para el 9 de mayo de 2022.
Arum le dijo al presidente del CMB, Mauricio Sulaiman: "El primer presidente que creo que conseguiremos como peleador es el pequeño Manny Pacquiao, quien me lo dijo, una vez más. Hice una llamada de Zoom con él y me contó que me quiere en su toma de protesta”.
Pacquiao se ha mantenido en el boxeo profesional desde hace 25 años. Su más reciente pelea fue contra Keith Thurman en julio pasado, lo vio reclamar el título mundial de peso welter de la AMB.
Pacquiao tiene un récord de 62-7-2, 39KO’s.
Se graduó en Ciencias Políticas el año pasado
El año pasado, Pacquiao presumió su título universitario en la carrera de Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno.
El ocho veces campeón del mundo mandó un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram para motivar a otras personas a cumplir su sueños.
"Grabemos esto en nuestros corazones: Nunca es tarde para soñar. Nunca es muy tarde para cumplir nuestros sueños. Vive tu pasión, no solo por ti mismo, sino para tu familia y para nuestro país", publicó el asiático.
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati