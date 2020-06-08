Manny Pacquiao se lanzará para presidente de Filipinas

Ciudad de México.- El multicampeón Manny Pacquiao se postulará para ser presidente en Filipinas en 2022, según su antiguo promotor Bob Arum. La leyenda del boxeo, de 41 años, fue elegida miembro de la Cámara de Representantes a finales de 2009, tomando su papel al año siguiente.

En 2016, recibió más de 16 millones de votos y se unió al Senado filipino, presentado como el campeón del pueblo con su nombre leído en el mismo estilo que antes de una gran pelea.

Su periodo llega a su fin de junio de 2022 y está siendo apoyado para suceder a Rodrigo Duterte como primer mandatario. La elección para decidir su sucesor está fijada para el 9 de mayo de 2022.

Arum le dijo al presidente del CMB, Mauricio Sulaiman: "El primer presidente que creo que conseguiremos como peleador es el pequeño Manny Pacquiao, quien me lo dijo, una vez más. Hice una llamada de Zoom con él y me contó que me quiere en su toma de protesta”.

Pacquiao se ha mantenido en el boxeo profesional desde hace 25 años. Su más reciente pelea fue contra Keith Thurman en julio pasado, lo vio reclamar el título mundial de peso welter de la AMB.

Pacquiao tiene un récord de 62-7-2, 39KO’s.

Se graduó en Ciencias Políticas el año pasado

El año pasado, Pacquiao presumió su título universitario en la carrera de Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno.

El ocho veces campeón del mundo mandó un mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram para motivar a otras personas a cumplir su sueños.

"Grabemos esto en nuestros corazones: Nunca es tarde para soñar. Nunca es muy tarde para cumplir nuestros sueños. Vive tu pasión, no solo por ti mismo, sino para tu familia y para nuestro país", publicó el asiático.