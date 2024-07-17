Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2024
‘True Detective: Tierra Nocturna’ producida por la mexicana Issa López, obtuvo 19 menciones.
¡Ya salieron los nombres! La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión anunció este miércoles la lista oficial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, en la que será su entrega número 76.
Los nominados a este importante galardón fueron dados a conocer en una transmisión en vivo desde El Capitan Theatre en Hollywood por Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph.
En la categoría de comedia, la serie The Bear estableció un nuevo récord al acaparar el listado con 23 menciones, entre ellas Actor y Actriz Principal y Mejor Serie de Televisión.
Por otro lado, Shogun encabezó las candidaturas de drama con 25 y fue nombrada en ramas como Actriz Principal y Actor de Reparto.
True Detective: Night Country (True Detective: Tierra Nocturna), producida por la mexicana Issa López, encabezó la sección de series limitadas, con 19 menciones.
Una de las sorpresas fue la nominación de Sofía Vergara en la categoría de Actriz Principal en una miniserie, por su papel en la serie Griselda, de Netflix, convirtiéndose en la primera latina en ser nombrada en esta candidatura, según Deadline; esta mención es la quinta en su carrera artística.
La ceremonia donde se darán a conocer a los ganadores de los Emmy se llevará a cabo el domingo 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater en Los Ángeles, California.
Lista de nominaciones de los premios Emmy 2024
Serie de drama
- "The Crown", Netflix.
- "Fallout", Prime Video.
- "The Gilded Age", HBO/Max.
- "The Morning Show", Apple TV+.
- "Sr. y Sra. Smith" Prime Video.
- "Shogun", FX.
- "Slow Horses", Apple TV+.
- "El Problema de los 3 Cuerpos", Netflix.
Serie de comedia
- "Abbott Elementary", ABC.
- "The Bear", FX.
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm", HBO/Max.
- "Hacks", HBO/Max.
- "Only Murders in the Building", Hulu.
- "Palm Royale", Apple TV+.
- "Reservation Dogs", FX.
- "What We Do in the Shadows", FX.
Serie limitada (miniserie)
- "Baby Reindeer", Netflix.
- "Fargo", FX.
- "Lessons in Chemistry", Apple TV+.
- "Ripley", Netflix.
- "True Detective: Tierra Nocturna", HBO/Max.
Actor en una serie de drama
- Idris Elba, "Hijack".
- Donald Glover, "Sr. y Sra. Smith".
- Walter Goggins, "Fallout".
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses".
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun".
- Dominic West, "The Crown".
Actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show".
- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age".
- Maya Erskine, "Mr. And Mrs. Smith".
- Anna Sawai, "Shogun".
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown".
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show".
Actor en una serie de comedia
- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows".
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm".
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building".
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building".
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" (El Oso).
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs".
Actriz en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary".
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear".
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building".
- Maya Rudolph, "Loot".
- Jean Smart, "Hacks".
- Kristin Wiig, "Palm Royale".
Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear".
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks".
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear".
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building".
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary".
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live".
Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale".
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear".
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks".
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary".
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary".
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building".
Actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age".
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show".
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown".
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show".
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown".
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show".
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show".
Actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun".
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show".
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show".
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show".
- Takehiro Hira, "Shogun".
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses".
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown".
Actriz principal en una miniserie
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country".
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry".
- Juno Temple, "Fargo".
- Sofía Vergara, "Griselda".
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans".
Actor principal en una miniserie
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers".
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer".
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo".
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans".
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley".
Programa de variedades de entrevistas
- "The Daily Show", Comedy Central.
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", ABC.
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers", NBC.
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", CBS.
Película para la televisión
- "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie", Peacock.
- "Quiz Lady", Hulu.
- "Red, White and Royal Blue", Prime Video.
- "Scoop", Netflix.
- "Unfrosted", Netflix.
