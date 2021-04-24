Fans piden el regreso de Tony Stark a Marvel con gigante anuncio

Aficionados están preparando una campaña para traer de regreso a Tony Stark al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel. Y han comenzado con una gigantesca valla publicitaria en Los Ángeles.

Un fan de Marvel ha anunciado en Twitter que habían alquilado un panel publicitario para hacer campaña con el objetivo de traer de vuelta a Robert Downey Jr. como interprete de Tony Stark.

It’s at the corner of Santa Monica and Highland, so it must have cost a small fortune to put up.

Unless it was RDJ himself who did it, y’all...you telling me that money couldn’t have gone ANYWHERE else? 😶 #BringBackTonyStarkToLife #marvel #mcu #tonystark https://t.co/pbMFDhGgKF pic.twitter.com/hDDjlQo1v4 — Jessica Johnson (@infinitarisus) April 22, 2021

La valla de publicidad insta a los fanáticos a usar el hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife este 24 de abril en Twitter, fecha que marca el segundo aniversario de su última aparición en Endgame.

For the two-year anniversary of his final appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans rented out a billboard campaigning to #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. We grabbed some exclusive photos of the billboard in LA. https://t.co/4uFW6Sdswe pic.twitter.com/ZPL3sX6eui — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 22, 2021

Cabe destacar que el tuit original que anunciaba la campaña se ha eliminado poco tiempo después, aún se desconoce el motivo por el cual se borro el post.

Los hermanos Russo han dicho que estarían abiertos a ver el regreso de Iran Man si merece la pena, pero nunca han avanzado más en ese tema.

Aquí te dejamos algunos post que se han ido subiendo en Twitter con el el hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife.

#BringBackTonyStarkToLife

Tony deserves a happy ending. He sacrificed himself to save the world for goodness sake!! pic.twitter.com/dfa6ehxetM — lala-moose (@lala44556) April 24, 2021

stop hurting him and let him be happy pleease#BringBackTonyStarkToLife pic.twitter.com/TsRnlX2i2H — #BringBackTonyStarktolife ⎊ i love you 3000 tony (@MelineStark) April 24, 2021

Marvel: We can't kill Clint because he has a family.



Also Marvel: Tony has 5 years with his family, it's enough, his death is not a tragedy.



WTF??#BringBackTonyStarktolife pic.twitter.com/NeT65ApINg — #BringBackTonyStarktolife ⎊ i love you 3000 tony (@MelineStark) April 24, 2021

a happy ending would have been a better ending. more powerful and more beautiful. it's better to cry with joy, smile and keep a good memory that gives strength rather than to keep a bitter taste, sadness, emptiness and injustice #BringBackTonyStarkToLife pic.twitter.com/rjmbf4pQTp — #BringBackTonyStarktolife ⎊ i love you 3000 tony (@MelineStark) April 24, 2021

(Con información de Screen Rant y Vandal Random)

