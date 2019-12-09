Esta es la lista de nominados de los "Golden Globes" 2020

Agencia

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Es importante mencionar que el próximo 5 de enero del 2020 serán los Golden Globes, desde el hotel Beverly Hilton, en Beverly Hills, California y tendrá como anfitrión al actor y comediante inglés Ricky Gerva.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los Golden Globes 2020:

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA DE TV

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TV O SERIE LIMITADA

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"The Farewell"

"Les Misérables"

"Dolor y Gloria"

"Parasite"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Andrew Scott

Stellan Skarsgård

Henry Winkler

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harrington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobia Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA DE UNA PELÍCULA

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL DE UNA PELÍCULA

"Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"

"Spirit" - "The Lion King"

"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

MEJOR GUION DE UNA PELÍCULA

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming"

"The Lion King"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen 2"

MEJOR DIRECTOR - PELÍCULA

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y Gloria"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

MEJOR PELÍCULA, MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Rocketman"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

MEJOR PELÍCULA, DRAMA

"The Irishman"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Joker"

"The Two Popes"

(Con información de Telemundo)