Meghan Markle será editora en Vogue y su portada causa controversia

REINO UNIDO.- Meghan Markle debutará en el número de septiembre de la edición británica de Vogue como editora invitada. Pero para protagonizar la portada, aunque se quería a la propia Markle, ella declinó la oferta y prefirió que en su lugar aparecieran mujeres simbólicas y dispuestas a "romper barreras", sin embargo su decisión no fue tan bien recibida por todos y se llevó algunas críticas.
De acuerdo a 20 Minutos, la cubierta de Vogue UK ,titulada Fuerzas del cambio, se ve a 15 mujeres a las que la exactriz, quien dio a luz en mayo a su primer hijo, "admira".
Así, encontramos a Greta Thunberg, activista que lucha contra el cambio climático; Jacinda Ardern, primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda y líder laborista que ha portestado por la reciente masacre terrorista en Christchurch; las actrices Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi y Gemma Chan; las modelos Christy Turlington Burns, Adwoa Aboah y Adut Akech; la boxeadora Ramla Ali, la activista por la diversidad Sinead Burke, la ética Francesca Hayward y la escritora Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
"Espero que los lectores se sientan inspirados, como yo, por estas figuras", comentó la duquesa de Sussex. Además, en esta edición especial se incluye, entre otras cosas, una conversación entre Markle y la exprimera dama estadounidense Michelle Obama.
Sin embargo, el número editado por Meghan Markle ha causado cierta controversia en el Reino Unido, por parte de quienes encuentran que la elección de las figuras femeninas está demasiado orientada hacia la izquierda. Así que no han dudado en recordarle a la duquesa que ningún miembro de la Familia Real debe expresar sus pensamientos los políticos.
