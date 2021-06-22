Metallica anuncia colaboración con J Balvin, José Madero, Juanes y otros artistas
Metallica sorprendió a sus fans con la celebración de ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, la cual contará con covers de 53 artistas diferentes.
Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist. Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, así lo anunció la banda en sus redes sociales.
‘The Metallica Blacklist’, estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y y cuyas ventas se destinarán a diferentes organizaciones benéficas escogidas por los artistas participantes, tales como la Fundación "Mi sangre", de Juanes, y la fundación "Within My Hands", de Metallica.
En el nuevo disco formarán parte Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, entre otros artistas
Al igual que J Balvin, Juanes, José Madero, Royal Blood, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.
Canciones de ‘The Metallica Blacklist’
Las canciones que formarán parte del álbum son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, The Unforgiven, Holier Than Thou, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.
Muchos consideran que el ‘Black Album’ es el punto donde Metallica se vendió y volvió comercial, alejándose del sonido que traían desde ‘Kill’em All’.
Esto debido a que para mantenerse relevantes en los 90, las canciones del ‘Black Album’ son más cortas y menos pesadas.
CD 1:
- Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
- Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
- Enter Sandman – Ghost
- Enter Sandman – Juanes
- Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
- Enter Sandman – Weezer
- Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
- Sad But True – Jason Isbell
- Sad But True – Instituto Mexicano del Sonido feat. La Perla & Gera MX
- Sad But True – Royal Blood
- Sad But True – St. Vincent
- Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB
CD 2:
- Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
- Holier Than Thou – The Chats
- Holier Than Thou – OFF!
- Holier Than Thou – PUP
- Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
- The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
- The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
- The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
- The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
- The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
- The Unforgiven – José Madero
- The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
CD 3:
- Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
- Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
- Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
- Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
- Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn
- Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
- Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
- Through the Never – The HU
- Through the Never – Tomi Owó
- Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
- Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)
- Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan
- Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
- Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
- Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
CD 4:
- Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
- Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
- Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
- Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
- Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
- Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
- Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
- The God That Failed – IDLES
- The God That Failed – Imelda May
- My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
- My Friend of Misery – Izïa
- My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
- The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela
