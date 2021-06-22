Metallica anuncia colaboración con J Balvin, José Madero, Juanes y otros artistas

Metallica anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco: The Metallica Blacklist. Este álbum estará compuesto por 12 canciones y contará con la participación de 53 artistas, así lo anunció la banda en sus redes sociales.

‘The Metallica Blacklist’, estará disponible a partir del 10 de septiembre de este año y y cuyas ventas se destinarán a diferentes organizaciones benéficas escogidas por los artistas participantes, tales como la Fundación "Mi sangre", de Juanes, y la fundación "Within My Hands", de Metallica.

En el nuevo disco formarán parte Miley Cyrus, Mon Laferte, Ha*Ash, St. Vincent, Alessia Cara & The Warning, entre otros artistas

Al igual que J Balvin, Juanes, José Madero, Royal Blood, Elton John, Mac DeMarco, Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, entre otros.

Canciones de ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

Las canciones que formarán parte del álbum son: Enter Sandman, Sad but True, The Unforgiven, Holier Than Thou, Wherever I May Roam, Don’t Tread on Me, Throught the Never, Of Wolf and Man, The God that Failed, My Friend of Misery y The Struggle Within.

Muchos consideran que el ‘Black Album’ es el punto donde Metallica se vendió y volvió comercial, alejándose del sonido que traían desde ‘Kill’em All’.

Esto debido a que para mantenerse relevantes en los 90, las canciones del ‘Black Album’ son más cortas y menos pesadas.

CD 1:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

Enter Sandman – Ghost

Enter Sandman – Juanes

Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

Enter Sandman – Weezer

Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

Sad But True – Jason Isbell

Sad But True – Instituto Mexicano del Sonido feat. La Perla & Gera MX

Sad But True – Royal Blood

Sad But True – St. Vincent

Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

Holier Than Thou – The Chats

Holier Than Thou – OFF!

Holier Than Thou – PUP

Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

The Unforgiven – José Madero

The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

Through the Never – The HU

Through the Never – Tomi Owó

Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4 :

Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

The God That Failed – IDLES

The God That Failed – Imelda May

My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

My Friend of Misery – Izïa

My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

