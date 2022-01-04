secciones
  Whoopi Goldberg, actriz de Ghost, da positivo a COVID-19

Whoopi Goldberg, actriz de Ghost, da positivo a COVID-19

La actriz de 66 años cuenta con sus vacunas y dosis de refuerzo por lo que presenta síntomas leves.

[Foto: Twitter]
La emblemática actriz, Caryn Elaine Johnson mejor conocida como Whoopi Goldberg dio positivo a Covid e informan que afortunadamente solo sufre de síntomas leves.

A través del programa donde es presentadora, su compañera en “The View”, Joy Behar explicó porque se encontraba en el lugar de Goldberg.

 “Whoopi, desafortunadamente, dio positivo durante las vacaciones, pero volverá probablemente la próxima semana”, dijo Behar.

Cabe resaltar que la actriz de 66 años cuenta con sus vacunas y dosis de refuerzo por lo que presenta síntomas leves.

Goldberg es reconocida por si increíble participación en la película romántica “Ghost” compartiendo escenario con Demi Moore y Patrick Swayze en 1990 y por sus participaciones en comedias como “Sister Act” y “Sister Act 2”.

(Con información de Sin Embargo)

