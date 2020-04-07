Miles de tortugas invaden playa vacía y aprovechan anidar (Fotos)
INDIA.- Miles de tortugas marinas decidieron salir a desovar en las playas prácticamente vacías de la India.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mass nesting during the day after 7 years. #rushikulya #turtlebeach
Estas playas permanecen desiertas luego del aislamiento total impuesto por el gobierno de dicho país para evitar la propagación del COVID-19.
El estado oriental indio de Odisha, es conocido por albergar estacionalmente a las tortugas que llegan a la costa para anidar.
Sin embargo, cabe resaltar que en esta ocasión ha sido la primera vez en siete años que la anidación masiva de esta especie fue durante en el día.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The arribada or the mass nesting of olive Ridleys is nothing short of magic. Olive Ridleys live in oceans and only come to land to nest. When the females grow up, they return to the same beaches to lay eggs. How they navigate back was a mystery for a long time but recent science suggests that individual beaches have magnetic fields unique to them. When the turtles hatch, these fields are imprinted into their brains, allowing them to sense it when they need to return. It's a magnificent internal compass as accurate as the latitudes and longitudes used by humans. Read a spectacular story by Swati Thiyagarajan @swatithiyagarajan on the nesting phenomenon on our website.
El oficial forestal de la localidad Amlan Nayak, comentó que la última vez que vieron la a idación en el día de las tortugas en ese lugar, fue en el 2013.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Nesting olive ridley turtle. #oliveridleyturtle #seaturtle #rushikulya #odisha
"Por lo general, vienen a la playa para anidar solo durante la noche", resaltó Nayak.
De acuerdo con el ambientalista S.N Patro, este aislamiento social servirá para reducir los daños que sufren las tortugas y sus huevos en los días normales durante la anidación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
After a gap year, the turtles finally arrived at Rushikulya for mass nesting. To make it special, they did it in day #arribada #seaturtle
Los expertos calculan que las tortugas han puesto alrededor de 60 millones de huevos a lo largo de la playa.
(Con información de RT)