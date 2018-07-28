  SECCIONES
Lo más viral

Encuentran a la niña más bella del mundo

Una niña de cinco años deslumbra a raíz de una fotografía suya en redes sociales.

El fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa compartió fotos de la pequeña Jare en su cuenta de Instagram. (Foto: the_j3_sisters)
El fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa compartió fotos de la pequeña Jare en su cuenta de Instagram. (Foto: the_j3_sisters)
Hoy sábado, 28 jul. 2018 05:05 am
Agencia
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Los usuarios de Instagram y los medios británicos se han rendido a una pequeña nigeriana de cinco años que ha sido bautizada como la 'más bella del mundo', recoge The Mirror.

Las fotos de la menor, que se llama Jare, fueron compartidas en su cuenta de Instagram por el fotógrafo Mofe Bamuyiwa. "¡Oh, sí, ella es un ser humano! ¡Y es un ángel!", escribió Bamuyiwa junto a las imágenes. El fotógrafo percibió que a pesar de la falta de experiencia de Jare como modelo, no le tiene miedo a las cámaras.

Bamuyiwa agregó que la niña tiene dos hermanas "con caras hermosas y personalidades fuertes" y que fue ella misma la que animó a su madre a abrir perfiles de las chicas en Instagram.

En unos pocos días, las imágenes reunieron miles de 'me gusta'. Los internautas regalan a la niña apelativos como "simplemente divina", "increíblemente hermosa" y "absolutamente irresistible". Sin embargo, no faltaron críticos que acusan al fotógrafo de haber usado el editor de fotos y de haberle puesto una peluca a una niña tan pequeña.

 

BEAUTIFUL ART WORK OF J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum’s shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn’t afraid of being that woman , though I wasn’t aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . “I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD “ I’m sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work . Be inspired #bmbstudio #artsy #artwork #photography #kidsphotography #childphotographer #love #girl #mofebamuyiwa

Una publicación compartida de BMBSTUDIO (@mofebamuyiwa) el

 

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

