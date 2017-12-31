  SECCIONES
SIPSE.com
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
31 de Diciembre de 2017
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Mundo

Tiroteo en Colorado deja a varios policías lesionados

Varios oficiales y un equipo SWAT están en el lugar en estos momentos.

El departamento del sheriff ha emitido una alerta. (Facebook)
El departamento del sheriff ha emitido una alerta. (Facebook)
Hoy domingo, 31 dic. 2017 05:25 pm
Compartir en Facebook Tiroteo en Colorado deja a varios policías lesionadosCompartir en Twiiter Tiroteo en Colorado deja a varios policías lesionados

Agencia
COLORADO.- Un tiroteo, que se encuentra activo, ha dejado a varios policías heridos cerca de Denver, estado de Colorado (EE.UU.). El número exacto de víctimas en estos momentos se desconoce, reportan medios estadounidenses.

Se informa que los oficiales estaban respondiendo a una llamada sobre un disturbio. "No estamos dando cifras o su estado en este punto, todavía estamos trabajando en la detención del sospechoso", comunicó la Policía local.

También te puede interesar: ¡Mueren congelados! Tiburones no resisten el frío de Estados Unidos

El departamento del sheriff ha emitido una alerta para que los ciudadanos se refugien en casas, debido a que el tirador no ha sido detenido.

Varios oficiales y un equipo SWAT están en el lugar en estos momentos. Las circunstancias del incidente todavía no están claras.

Con información del portal de noticias RT.

Disparos en Suecia

El pasado mes de octubre, un hombre armado abrió fuego en un mercado muy concurrido de Suecia. Al menos siete personas han resultado heridas de gravedad, informa RT.

 

"Recibimos llamadas de varias personas que oyeron disparos en el centro de Trelleborg. Cuando llegamos al lugar, encontramos varias personas heridas", dijo el portavoz de la Policía, Fredrik Bratt.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

¡Mueren congelados! Tiburones no resisten el frío de Estados Unidos

¡Mueren congelados! Tiburones no resisten el frío de Estados Unidos

Malasia quiere ayudar a personas ‘trans’ a tener una ‘vida normal’

Malasia quiere ayudar a personas ‘trans’ a tener una ‘vida normal’

Hombre mata a dos personas y se suicida en Houston

Hombre mata a dos personas y se suicida en Houston

Putin: 'deseo que haya una relación pragmática con EU'

Putin: 'deseo que haya una relación pragmática con EU'

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica