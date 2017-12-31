Tiroteo en Colorado deja a varios policías lesionados

Agencia

COLORADO.- Un tiroteo, que se encuentra activo, ha dejado a varios policías heridos cerca de Denver, estado de Colorado (EE.UU.). El número exacto de víctimas en estos momentos se desconoce, reportan medios estadounidenses.

Se informa que los oficiales estaban respondiendo a una llamada sobre un disturbio. "No estamos dando cifras o su estado en este punto, todavía estamos trabajando en la detención del sospechoso", comunicó la Policía local.

También te puede interesar: ¡Mueren congelados! Tiburones no resisten el frío de Estados Unidos

El departamento del sheriff ha emitido una alerta para que los ciudadanos se refugien en casas, debido a que el tirador no ha sido detenido.

Varios oficiales y un equipo SWAT están en el lugar en estos momentos. Las circunstancias del incidente todavía no están claras.

Con información del portal de noticias RT.

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 de diciembre de 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 de diciembre de 2017

Due to this incident, the following agencies are on accident alert. Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 de diciembre de 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 de diciembre de 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 de diciembre de 2017

Disparos en Suecia

El pasado mes de octubre, un hombre armado abrió fuego en un mercado muy concurrido de Suecia. Al menos siete personas han resultado heridas de gravedad, informa RT.

"Recibimos llamadas de varias personas que oyeron disparos en el centro de Trelleborg. Cuando llegamos al lugar, encontramos varias personas heridas", dijo el portavoz de la Policía, Fredrik Bratt.