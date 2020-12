Estados Unidos: Jim Carrey le dice adiós a su imitación de Joe Biden

"Aunque mi mandato era solo de seis semanas, estaba encantado de ser elegido como su presidente electo de Saturday Night Live", escribió el comediante.

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!