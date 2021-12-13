Globos de Oro 2022: Lista de series y películas nominadas
Aquí te dejamos la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2022.
La Asociación de Prensa Extranjero de Hollywood (HFPA por sus siglas en íngles) anunció las nominaciones para sus Globos de Oro 2022 en el rubro de películas y series de televisión.
El evento se dio en el Beverly Hilton, llevado adelante por la nueva presidenta de la HFPA Helen Hoehne y el músico Snoop Dogg, quienes leyeron las nominaciones.
En esta ocasión los nominados a la 79a edición anual no fueron decididos a partir de solicitudes para ser considerados por parte de estudios y managers.
La ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro 2022 se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de enero, aunque no dieron más detalles del evento.
Nominados Globos de Oro 2022
Cine
Mejor película de drama: "Belfast"
- "CODA"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "The Power of the Dog"
Mejor película musical o de comedia:
- "Cyrano"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
- "West Side Story"
Mejor director:
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
- Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
- Denis Villeneuve, "Dune".
Mejor actriz, drama:
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
- Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
- Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Mejor actor, drama:
- Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:
- Marion Cotillard, "Annette"
- Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"
- Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"
- Emma Stone, "Cruella"
- Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story"
Mejor actor, musical o comedia:
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)
- Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
- Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
- “Compartment No. 6” (Juho Kuosmanen, Finlandia)
- “Drive My Car” (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Japón)
- “Hand of God” (Paolo Sorrentino, Italia)
- “A Hero” (Asghar Farhadi, Irán)
- “Madres Paralelas” (Pedro Almodovar, España)
Mejor cinta animada:
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “My Sunny Maad”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor guion:
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"
- Aaron Sorkin, "Being the Ricardos"
Mejor música original:
- Alexandre Desplat, "The French Dispatch"
- Germaine Franco, "Encanto"
- Jonny Geenwood, "The Power of the Dog"
- Alberto Iglesias, "Madres paralelas"
- Hans Zimmer, "Dune".
Mejor canción original:
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Beyoncé; written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
- “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Sebastian Yatra; written by Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (written and performed by Van Morrison)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (Jennifer Hudson; written by Jamie Alexander Hartman, Hudson, Carole King)
- “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Billie Eilish; written by Eilish, Miles Ale, Finneas O’Connell)
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama:
- “Lupin”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Pose”
- “Squid Game”
- “Succession”
Mejor actriz, serie de drama:
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Jennifer Anison, “The Morning Show”
- Christine Baranaski, “The Good Fight”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Mejor actor, serie de drama:
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
- Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
- “The Great”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
- Hannah Einbeinder, “Hacks”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- “Dopesick”
- “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- “Maid”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Underground Railroad”
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- O Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”
